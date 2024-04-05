Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

