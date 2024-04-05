Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

