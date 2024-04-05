Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

