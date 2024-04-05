Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.