Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kirby traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 16301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,929 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,191,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

