iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.