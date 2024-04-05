iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

