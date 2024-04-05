Insider Selling: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CFO Sells $64,695.54 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OABI opened at $5.35 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of -0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OABI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after acquiring an additional 155,464 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $13,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in OmniAb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OmniAb by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 80,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

