Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$104,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.71. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market cap of C$808.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3498632 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

