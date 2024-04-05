Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.2 %

IR opened at $92.30 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

