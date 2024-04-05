Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $414.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $269.50 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.09 and its 200 day moving average is $357.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

