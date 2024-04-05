Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Shares of RSPU stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $58.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

