Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $208.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

