Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 579 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

EW stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

