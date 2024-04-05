GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73. GMS has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $100.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.