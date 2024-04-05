General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

