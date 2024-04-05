Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17,142.50.

FLUT stock opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

