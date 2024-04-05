Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,928 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

