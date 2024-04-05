Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 599 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 in the last three months. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL opened at $50.17 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

