Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 742 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 288,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95,096 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.