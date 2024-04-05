Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

