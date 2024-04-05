Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,172 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $19.13 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

