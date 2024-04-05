Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 413 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

