Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,317.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $610.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,286.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,081.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

