Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

