Etfidea LLC Acquires 455 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

