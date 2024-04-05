Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,462 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

