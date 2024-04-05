DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

