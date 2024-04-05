Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.94 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

