Corrigan Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day moving average of $472.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

