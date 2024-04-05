Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 5.4% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

