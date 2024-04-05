Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

