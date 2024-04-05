Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

