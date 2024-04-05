Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

NYSE HD opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day moving average is $336.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

