Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $30,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 179,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $155.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

