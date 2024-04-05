Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,558 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

