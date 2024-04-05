Andrew Woods Sells 3,220 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $74,575.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.14 and a beta of 1.52.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
