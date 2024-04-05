Andrew Woods Sells 3,220 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $74,575.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.14 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

