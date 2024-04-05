Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

