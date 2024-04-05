AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

