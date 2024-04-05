AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

