AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

