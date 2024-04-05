3,214 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.