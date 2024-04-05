24,305 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

