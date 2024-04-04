Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,034 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xerox

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.