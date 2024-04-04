Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

