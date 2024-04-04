Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.0 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $375.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $376.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.