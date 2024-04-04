Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.62.

Shares of GD opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

