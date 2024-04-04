Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $230.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

