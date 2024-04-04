Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.