Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.